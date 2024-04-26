Kentucky State Police investigating apparent murder in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an apparent murder that happened at a residence on KY-406 in Leslie County.

According to KSP, they received a call on Wednesday from the Leslie County EOC requesting assistance for a stabbing.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says they located a male victim inside a vehicle with what looked to be stab wounds.

According to KSP, 43-year-old Rodney Bowling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Leslie County Coroner's Office.

KSP says an initial investigation indicates that Bowling was involved in an altercation on Oakly Cave Road that turned physical in which he was stabbed.

He was then transported by a vehicle to the residence on KY-406, where he was found dead from his injuries, according to KSP.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation.