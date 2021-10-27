Kentucky State Police investigating death of 5-month-old in Trigg County, mother arrested

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside a home in Cadiz.

Police say they responded to the home shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on E. Adams Mill Road. Officers say in their investigation, they learned 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis was living in the home with her 5-month-old baby boy and say he passed away during the night of October 25 for reasons still under investigation.

Curtis allegedly took the deceased infant and drove to a friend's home, police say. She then returned home, wrapped the infant in a blanket, and placed him in the home's attic. Police say the woman didn't make any attempts to call 911 or seek medical assistance for the infant. Friends of Curtis who were concerned about the welfare of the infant contacted 911.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police arrested and charged Curtis with Abuse of a Corpse. She remains in the Christian County Jail.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. The results of the autopsy are pending.

The infant's death remains under investigation.