Kentucky State Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' Russell County murder suspect

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in a Russell County murder who Kentucky State Police say is "armed and dangerous."

According to KSP, late Wednesday night, they received a call from the Russell County 911 Center requesting help regarding finding a deceased male inside a home in Jamestown.

When troopers and detectives got to the scene, they learned 22-year-old Charles Maynard was killed from apparent gunshot wounds. Through their investigation, KSP determined that Charles Maynard had been shot by his brother, 18-year-old Lee Maynard. KSP says Lee Maynard fled from the scene prior to KSP troops arriving at the home.

A warrant is out for Lee Maynard's arrest and he's charged with Murder, KSP says. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in regards to Lee Maynard's whereabouts is urged to contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270)-384-4796 or the KSP hotline at (800) 222-5555. Callers may remain anonymous when providing information pertaining to this case.