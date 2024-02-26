Kentucky State Police looking for escaped Madison County inmate

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who they say walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before noon on Monday.

43-year-old James Jackson, of Albany, KY, is described as a white male, 5’11" tall, weighing 181 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing a gray hat, brown long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

KSP says Jackson was serving a sentence for trafficking Methamphetamine (1st-degree) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who may have information about Jackson's location is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

KSP Trooper John Odea is conducting the ongoing investigation.