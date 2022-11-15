Kentucky State Police looking for inmate accused of escaping Madison County Detention Center

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who they say escaped the Madison County Detention Center.

Police say their Richmond post was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by the detention center regarding an escaped inmate. Investigators say 54-year-old Ricky Slone, of Richmond, escaped from work detail at around 9:34 a.m. from the Madison County Animal Shelter.

Slone is described as being 5'5" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.

Anyone with any information is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Darrell Hutchison.