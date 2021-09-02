Kentucky State Police looking for inmates who escaped from Madison County Detention Center

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are looking for two inmates who walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond.

Kentucky State Police says 31-year-old Bryan Jones and 32-year-old Justin Richardson, both of Richmond, escaped just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Jones is described as being a white male, 5'11" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for a violation of a domestic violence order (DVO). Richardson is described as being a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for a parole violation. Both men were last seen wearing white/gray t-shirts and red pants.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Albert Lagrange.