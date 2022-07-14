Watch Now
Kentucky State Police make arrest in Rockcastle County armed robbery investigation

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 14, 2022
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have made an arrested in an armed robbery investigation in Rockcastle County.

Danyell L. Griffith, 42, of Chicago, was arrested and is charged with first-degree robbery.

In April 2022, Kentucky State Police learned of an armed robbery in the Broadhead community of Rockcastle County. The robbery happened at a local business where the suspect obtained a sum of money, forced employees into a closet, then fled the business.

KSP developed a lead with surveillance footage and gained information that led to the suspect. Detectives went to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury and issued a warrant for Griffith.

He was arrested in Chicago with help from the Chicago Police Department and extradited to Kentucky.

Griffith is currently held at the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

