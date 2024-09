KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An official with Kentucky State Police reported that KSP, Post 13, Hazard is currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Knott County.

Officials added that all officers involved in the shooting near the Littcarr Community are not injured, and there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.