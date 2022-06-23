Kentucky State Trooper indicted for conspiracy, obstruction

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the United States Department of Justice, London Kentucky State Police Trooper has been indicted for conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael L. Howell was charged with the indictment by a federal grand jury sitting in London.

The indictment alleges Howell, along with another KSP Trooper, conspired with others to conceal the true nature of the force used by KSP troopers, and the circumstances under which they used that force to detain an arrestee. It also says Howell and others failed to disclose the use of force upon the victim by creating a fictitious story about what happened, which matched “the closest thing to what the video would show,” in order to conceal the true events and mislead his investigating supervisor.

The investigation prior to the indictment was conducted by the FBI. Howell will appear in court on July 8 at 1:30 p.m. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The indictment is part of an ongoing investigation.

