Kentucky woman arrested after allegedly giving 22-month-old a 'party dot' tattoo

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Adair County woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly gave a 22-month-old a "party dot" tattoo.

According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a home in Monitcello regarding an alleged child abuse complaint.

The citation states that KSP made contact with 27-year-old Brook McDaniel, who told troopers she "has been tattooing her leg, and the child walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun."

Troopers observed a "black dot tattoo on his right forearm with redness around the area," the citation states.

According to the citation, several witnesses told troopers that McDaniel said it was a "party dot tattoo and that he [the child] wanted the tattoo."

As a result, McDaniel was charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse), according to the citation. She was booked in the Adair County Detention Center.

According to the citation, KSP also contacted the Department for Community-Based Services due to the "deplorable" living conditions.