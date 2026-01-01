Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky woman charged with fetal homicide after burying infant on property, police say

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Campton woman is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to KSP, they were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by United Clinic in Campton, stating a woman in the clinic said she had aborted her pregnancy at a home on Flat Mary Road.

KSP says that detectives arrived at the clinic and began an investigation, in which they interviewed the woman, identified as 35-year-old Melinda Spencer.

According to KSP, Spencer told detectives that "she had ordered medication online to complete an abortion" and "took the medication, which resulted in the death of a developed male infant." Following the infant's death, KSP says that Spencer then "buried the infant on the backside of her property in a shallow grave."

During the investigation, KSP says that detectives went to the home where they found the infant in a shallow grave.

KSP says that Spencer was arrested and is booked in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

The case remains under investigation, according to KSP.

