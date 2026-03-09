Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky woman faces abuse of a corpse charge after allegedly desecrating a grave

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hopkinsville woman is facing criminal charges after Kentucky State Police say she desecrated a family member's grave in Crofton on March 5.

According to KSP, 46-year-old Jessica Hamby was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and violating graves following an incident on South Madisonville Street.

A preliminary investigation, according to KSP, indicates Hamby desecrated a family member's grave at a property on South Madisonville Street in Crofton.

Hamby was lodged in the Christian County Jail following her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.

