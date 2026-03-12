Kentucky woman faces new charges in child sex abuse investigation after 3rd victim identified

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman already held on a $500,000 bond in a child sexual abuse investigation is now facing additional charges after investigators recently identified a third victim, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that 45-year-old Kimberly Bray was charged on March 11 with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, in connection with the newly identified victim. A judge set an additional $100,000 bond on the new charge. Bray remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began in Jan. when Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard received information that Bray had sexually assaulted two minor victims in 2017.

After gathering evidence, the sheriff's office says that Picard obtained an arrest warrant on December 31. That warrant was served on Bray on New Year's Day, 2026, in which she was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12 and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

According to the sheriff's office, the evidence and information in both cases will be presented to the Pulaski grand jury.