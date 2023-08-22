Kentucky woman indicted for murder of 17-month-old girl

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of her 17-month-old child.

On July 28, the toddler, named Elena, was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries, including sexual assault. According to WRIL, due to the extreme and life-threatening nature of the injuries, the child was flown to Children's Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. The child had allegedly been beaten and raped.

Medical staff attempted to stabilize the girl, placing her on a respirator, but unfortunately, she was later determined to be brain-dead and died two days later.

Erica Lawson, of Middlesboro, was arrested in connection to the child's death. She was initially booked into the Bell County Detention Center and charged with:

Manslaughter – 2nd degree, Failure to report child abuse – 1st degree, Criminal abuse – 1st degree - child under 12, and Wanton endangerment.

Lawson was then transported to the Clay County Detention Center and then on to the Leslie County Detention Center. She is being held on a $1.000,000 cash bond.