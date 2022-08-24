Kentucky woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(LEX 18) — A western Kentucky woman pleaded guilty to spraying pepper spray at officers during the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

43-year-old Shelly Stallings, of Union County, pleaded guilty in a D.C. court to resisting, impeding, and interfering with officers with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the riot.

According to court documents, Stallings and three other people sprayed at officers who were trying to secure the lower area of the Capitol building.

Stallings' husband was also involved but has not pleaded guilty to the charges.