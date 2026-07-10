Kentucky woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for child pornography production

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kimper, Kentucky, woman received a 45-year federal prison sentence for producing child pornography involving two toddlers, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced 45-year-old Pamela Denise Sargent on Thursday on two counts of production of child pornography.

According to Sargent's plea agreement, between on or before December 30, 2023, and June 4, 2024, Sargent produced child pornography with two toddler victims.

"Sargent filmed herself engaging in sexual activity with the minor victims and filmed child sexual abuse material," the district's office stated. She then uploaded the videos and used the internet to distribute them to an individual in Missouri, the district's office reported.

"The conduct in this case represents a profound betrayal of one of society's most basic duties — to protect its children," Jason Parman, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said.

"Our office will zealously pursue anyone who exploits or endangers children, and we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders to justice. This prosecution underscores our unwavering resolve to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community," Parman added.

The Homeland Security Investigations, Kentucky State Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.