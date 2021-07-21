Kentucky woman tries to steal kayak, tractor to get away from crime scene, officials say

GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department says a Kentucky woman tried to steal a kayak and a tractor to avoid being caught by officers.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman allegedly entering two homes on Luzerne Depoy Road, going into a building at a residence on Nebo Cemetery Road, stealing a truck, and driving it through the door of the building. Deputies then responded to a second report of a woman allegedly taking a John Deere tractor from a residence on Hwy. 2584 in Bremen.

Officers say 41-year-old Tiana Duncan, of Greenville, drove the stolen truck and went to the farm on Hwy. 2584. After the truck got stuck in the mud, Duncan then ran off and tried to take a kayak and make her getaway in a nearby creek. Authorities say Duncan then stole a John Deere tractor from the farm and was attempting to leave on it. However, when Duncan allegedly lowered the bucket on the tractor, the tractor got stuck in a culvert and destroyed three drivers. Property owners stayed with the woman until deputies arrived on the scene.

Duncan was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto)

Theft By Unlawful Taking Farm Equipment

Public Intoxication

Three counts of Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

Criminal Mischief (1st Degree)

Burglary (3rd Degree)

Two counts of Burglary (2nd Degree)

Duncan was transported to and currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.