Kidnapping suspects from Minnesota arrested in Lexington after standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two kidnapping suspects from Minnesota have been arrested in Lexington after a standoff with police.

Lexington police responded to the 300 block of Tangley Way near the Summit at Fritz Farm around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. After several hours of negotiations, police say the suspects surrendered peacefully just after 11:00 p.m.

The city's emergency response team was at the scene, according to police. Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody.

A child, who police say was the kidnapping victim, will be taken in by social services. Police have not released the names of the suspects. They have also not confirmed the suspects' relationship with each other or the child.

The suspects face felony kidnapping charges in Minnesota. Police say they will not face any charges locally.