Kill Bill of 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' fame arrested in Lexington

(LEX 18) — A man known for his appearances on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" has been arrested in Lexington and charged with trafficking in stolen identities.

28-year-old Willie Albert Johnson III, better known as Kill Bill on the reality show, is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Johnson is the ex-partner of Sukihana, one of the starring cast members on the VH1 show.

According to Johnson's arrest citation, officers pulled over a vehicle he was driving on Thursday. Officials say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle they were looking for associated with alleged bank fraud through forged/stolen checks, stolen ID cards, and customer impersonations.

Once patrol officers got consent from Johnson to search the car's interior, they found a large luggage bag in the trunk that allegedly had the following:

18 state-issued ID cards belonging to unrelated persons

Checks or checkbooks associated with 6 unrelated persons and/or businesses

27 credit/debit cards belonging to unrelated persons

The citation states Johnson did not know how the items entered his luggage, but officials also claim that they found items associated with previously reported frauds.

Another woman, 19-year-old Tajanay Bailey, was also arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen identities. She is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center as well.