Knox County grand jury indicts Corbin man on rape, sexual abuse charges involving a minor

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Knox County grand jury returned a true bill on Feb. 27 on an indictment warrant for a Corbin man accused of raping and sexually abusing a minor in 2020, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says the indictment warrant was served on March 4 for the arrest of 44-year-old Preston Messer, following an investigation into multiple incidents recently reported to have occurred in 2020.

According to the sheriff's department, Messer was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12, and persistent felony offender.

He was booked in the Knox County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to the sheriff's department.