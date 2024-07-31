Knox County man arrested and charged with murder, KSP investigating

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation after an altercation they say happened at a residence in Knox County.

According to KSP, on July 30, around 5:37 p.m., they received a call from the Knox County Sheriff's Department about a stabbing.

KSP says an initial investigation shows that a physical altercation occurred between Norman McCreary and Eric Hibbard at McCreary's residence. During the altercation, officials say that Hibbard grabbed a knife and stabbed McCreary in the neck and torso several times.

67-year-old Norman McCreary sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner's Office.

Hibbard was arrested and charged with murder, according to KSP. He is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

McCreary's body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.