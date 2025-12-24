Knox County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Knox County man is facing several charges, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to an arrest citation.
The citation states that 35-year-old Timothy Castle was arrested on Dec. 19 in Whitley County.
Castle, according to the citation, is charged with the following:
- second-degree rape- no force;
- second-degree sodomy;
- first-degree sexual abuse;
- unlawful transaction with a minor- illegal sex act under 16 years of age;
- procurring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means;
- distribution of obscene matter to minors;
- persistent felony offender.
He is booked in the Whitley County Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.