Knox County stabbing suspect arrested, victim stabbed several times

Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 31, 2022
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused in a stabbing that placed nearby schools on lockdown has been arrested.

32-year-old Steven Broughton is now in custody. Two schools in Barbourville were placed under lockdown as police looked for him.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department says Broughton attacked someone on Third Street on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed several times.

Students were able to leave on time but there was a police presence on campus.

Broughton will be lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Charges are forthcoming.

