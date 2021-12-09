Knox County woman charged after a 3-year-old was found alone, naked, covered in feces

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 37-year-old Holly Francioni was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after her 3-year-old was found outside alone, naked, and covered with feces.

On Thursday, December 9, at 3:23 p.m. Knox County Sergeant Carl Frith received a call about a 3-year-old boy walking alone, naked and covered with feces in a neighborhood yard.

Frith located the boy's house on Orleans Court. Francioni did not know the boy was missing from the time he left until the Sergeant found her home 200 yards from where the boy was wandering.

Child protective services were contacted, and the child is now in the custody of another family.

Francioni was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, served a summons for failure to appear, and a warrant for unlawful transaction with a minor.

She's lodged in Knox County Detention Center.

