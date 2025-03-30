KSP: 1 arrested, investigation ongoing after man found dead outside Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) say that one person has been charged with murder and an investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning outside a home in Monticello.

According to a release, KSP was contacted by Wayne County 911 in reference to a man, identified as 46-year-old Berry Rainer Rose III, being found dead outside a home in Monticello on Cart Bell Ridge Road with an apparent gunshot wound. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded, and after determining that foul play may have been involved, they requested KSP to conduct a formal investigation.

KSP says that Rose was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's Office.

The release says that after an investigation, 60-year-old Norman E. McGuire from Monticello was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Rose's death.

An investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.

