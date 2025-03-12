Watch Now
Man charged with murder after police find woman dead in a Breathitt County home, KSP investigating

WATTS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was found dead and a Watts man has been charged with murder after KSP troopers responded to a report of a barricaded man in Breathitt County on Tuesday morning, KSP said.

According to a release from the KSP, 42-year-old Lance Hyde was arrested and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence) after KSP Troopers responded to a home where Lance had reportedly barricaded himself inside.

There were two calls reportedly placed, one requesting an ambulance for a man who was "suffering from a mental disorder," and a second call reporting that the man was barricaded and asking for law enforcement, KSP reported.

Once troopers arrived, they located Hyde inside the home and found 44-year-old Jessica Campbell-Hyde from Watts dead from apparent "puncture wounds to the torso area," the release stated.

Lance was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Campbell-Hyde was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.

