KSP: 2 charged with manslaughter following death investigation of 10-month-old

Hopkins County Detention Center
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two people are charged with first-degree manslaughter following a death investigation of a 10-month-old infant in Hopkins County.

KSP says that the 10-month-old was pronounced dead by the Hopkins County coroner inside the home of the infant's caretakers.

Through an investigation and autopsy, KSP says it was determined that foul play was the cause of death.

According to KSP, the infant's mother, 27-year-old Samantha Stagner, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Dayton Mason, were arrested and booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

