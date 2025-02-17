KSP: 27-year-old arrested in Menifee County on child sexual exploitation charges

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 27-year-old man in Menifee County was arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that Jordan Bills was taken into custody on Feb. 13 after an investigation with their Electronic Crime Branch.

According to KSP, the investigation began after they discovered Bills uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles to one of his social media accounts.

KSP says the investigation resulted in a search warrant for his home, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Bills was charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP.