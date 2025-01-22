KSP: 34-year-old man arrested after barricade situation in Mount Vernon

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a man was arrested after a barricade situation that occurred on Kelsey Drive in Rockcastle County late Tuesday night.

According to officials, 34-year-old Jason Cope barricaded himself inside a building following a family dispute.

KSP told LEX 18 that shots were fired, but officers backed off and waited for special response units to respond to the scene.

After several hours, KSP said that Cope was arrested around 4:18 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with the following:



Seven counts of wanton endangerment

possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

persistent felony possession of a firearm

According to KSP, Cope had two outstanding warrants.