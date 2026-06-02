KSP: 58-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Prestonsburg

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police report that one person was arrested and another was injured following a stabbing on Monday in Floyd County.

According to KSP, they received a call regarding an assault at a home on Right Fork Home Branch in Prestonsburg.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says they found one person with multiple stab wounds to the chest and arm.

According to KSP, an investigation led to the arrest of 58-year-old Eddie Dmitruk, who was charged with first-degree assault.

Dmitruk was booked in the Floyd County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by KSP.