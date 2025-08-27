KSP: Adair County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that an Adair County man is charged with child sexual exploitation offenses following an investigation.

According to KSP, on Aug. 26, around 11:40 a.m., 25-year-old Austin Beard was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says its Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating after discovering that Beard was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

As a result of the investigation, KSP says that a search warrant was executed at a residence in Columbia, Kentucky.

According to KSP, "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination."

KSP says that Beard is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 18 years old, five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, and one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

He is booked in the Adair County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing by KSP.