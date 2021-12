CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On December 29, the Kentucky State Police in Madisonville received a call of an inmate reporting they had been sexually assaulted by a Green River Correctional Complex staff member.

A KSP detective responded to the facility and opened an investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware. Ware was charged with sodomy 3rd degree and transported to Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.