KSP arrest suspects involved in Powell County murder

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have arrested two suspects involved in a Powell County murder on Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to a stabbing incident at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at 1270 Frames Bridge Road.

After arriving on the scene, troopers discovered a deceased male victim who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Jason Smith of Stanton.

After an investigation, troopers charged 29-year-old Devin A Hall of Clay City with murder.

Troopers also charged 56-year-old Tonya McKinney of Clay City with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Hall and McKinney were booked in the Powell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and KSP asks that anyone with information to call 606-784-4127.