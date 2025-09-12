KSP asking public for information in sexual assault investigation in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking the public for information in a sexual assault investigation, which they say happened on Aug. 30 in the Smith Bay area of land between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Lyon County.

According to KSP, a woman was found unconscious on the bank of Kentucky Lake.

KSP says that once she regained consciousness, she refused medical treatment but later reported to a local hospital on Aug. 31, where she had "injuries consistent with sexual assault."

According to KSP, they are aware of a glow party that was hosted in the Smith Bay area the night of the assault.

KSP adds that the woman reports having been in attendance at that party before her loss of consciousness.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 270-856-3721.