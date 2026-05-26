KSP: Bowling Green man arrested, charged with attempted fetal homicide

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Bowling Green man was arrested and charged with attempted fetal homicide on Monday in Glasgow.

According to KSP, they received a call around 7:30 a.m. on Monday from a woman stating that a man, identified as 26-year-old Abdulah Mohmand, had replaced her prescription medication with an unknown medicine.

KSP says that the woman told officials that she was pregnant and had concerns for the safety of her unborn child.

According to KSP, they obtained a search warrant for Mohmand's home, where medicine was found that matched the unknown medication found at the woman's residence.

As a result, KSP says that Mohmand was charged with attempted fetal homicide and booked in the Barren County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.