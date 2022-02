JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Breathitt County man faces an animal cruelty charge in connection to allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Kentucky State Police reports they were called to Butterpoint Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Their investigation found evidence, including video, of 30-year-old Andrew Bennett being sexual with the dog.

He's currently being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.