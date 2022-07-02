Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP charge a Lagrange prison contract employee with sodomy 3rd degree

ksp.jpg
FILE photo: Kentucky State Police
ksp.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 22:21:25-04

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Roederer Correction Complex employee is being charged with sodomy in the third degree.

Kentucky State Police reports that KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call around 3 p.m. on Friday of an employee "engaging in illegal sexual conduct with an inmate."

After this call, KSP says they investigated the allegations. The preliminary investigations found that an on-duty corrections officer "observed a contract food services employee with the inmate."

That employee has been identified as 21-year-old Duncan Thornton from Lagrange. Police also say both parties admitted to engaging in illegal sexual activity.

Thornton was arrested and charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree. He was transported to Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!