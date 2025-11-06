KSP: Christian County man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 people in 2021

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Christian County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Nov. 5 following a four-day trial for the killing of two people in 2021, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that an investigation began on Dec. 9, 2021, after a woman, who officials identified as 34-year-old Candace Marcel, was found dead in an abandoned vehicle on KY-124 in Trigg County.

According to KSP, the investigation into Marcel's death led to a home on Clearman Court in Hospkinsville, and a search warrant was executed. As a result, KSP says that a man, who officials identified as 35-year-old Stanley Bussell, was found dead inside the home.

KSP adds that Bussell was the registered owner of the vehicle in which Marcel was found dead.

According to KSP, the Hopkinsville Police Department began investigating Bussell's death as a homicide, and as a result of both death investigations, led to the arrest of 49-year-old Bobby Spikes.

On Sept. 15, 2025, KSP reports that a jury trial began in a Christian County Circuit Court, and following a four-day trial, the jury convicted Spikes of two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

At 53 years old, Spikes was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and he is lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.