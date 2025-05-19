KSP conducting murder investigation after man found dead with gunshot wound

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported murder after authorities found a man with a fatal gunshot wound in a home on Richmond Road in McKee Sunday.

According to officials, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday the Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of KSP Richmond post on an investigation regarding a dead man.

A preliminary investigation found that a man, identified by KSP as 40-year-old James D. Carmack from Irvine, Ky., sustained a fatal gunshot wound by an unknown person who reportedly fled the scene.

An autopsy is pending, officials reported.

KSP asked the community to contact Post 7 at 859-623-2404 if you have any information or leads regarding the death of Carmack. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-555 or by using the KSP app.