KSP conducting two death investigations after human remains found in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is conducting two separate death investigations after human remains were found in Pike County.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post was notified right before 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in reference to possible human remains discovered in the Eklhorn City community.

The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a stream near Cougar Drive.

The remains were removed by the Pike County Coroner’s Office and transported to Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at (606)-433-7711.

KSP Pikeville Post received another call at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, July 30 advising a possible deceased male had been found.

The initial investigation indicated 37-year-old Nathan Worrix, of Robinson Creek, was located in a stream near State Highway 610 West in the Jonancy community.

Worrix’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.