KSP: Corbin mother arrested, facing charges in murder of 3-year-old

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mother of a 3-year-old homicide victim was arrested Monday, according to Whitley County Sheriff Department.

20-year-old Alexandra Ward, of Corbin, is facing charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation.

Whitley County Detention Center

Kentucky State Police made the arrest following an investigation and an indictment by a Whitley County grand jury. The mother’s boyfriend was also indicted for the homicide of the 3-year-old victim.

In February, authorities arrested 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.