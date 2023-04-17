KSP: Corbin mother arrested, facing charges in murder of 3-year-old

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mother of a 3-year-old homicide victim was arrested Monday, according to Whitley County Sheriff Department.
20-year-old Alexandra Ward, of Corbin, is facing charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation.
Kentucky State Police made the arrest following an investigation and an indictment by a Whitley County grand jury. The mother’s boyfriend was also indicted for the homicide of the 3-year-old victim.
In February, authorities arrested 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.