Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: Corbin mother arrested, facing charges in murder of 3-year-old

341785968_975779973430141_7875152013369103634_n.jpg
Detective Logan Gay and Lieutenant Wayne Bird
341785968_975779973430141_7875152013369103634_n.jpg
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:12:26-04

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mother of a 3-year-old homicide victim was arrested Monday, according to Whitley County Sheriff Department.

20-year-old Alexandra Ward, of Corbin, is facing charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation.

ward.gif

Kentucky State Police made the arrest following an investigation and an indictment by a Whitley County grand jury. The mother’s boyfriend was also indicted for the homicide of the 3-year-old victim.

In February, authorities arrested 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!