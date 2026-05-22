KSP: Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into eastern Kentucky prison

(LEX 18) — A correctional officer at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex faces multiple charges after prison officials caught him bringing illegal narcotics into the facility, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP charged 60-year-old Joe A. Cress with Promoting Contraband in the First Degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (greater than 20 dosage units), and Official Misconduct in the First Degree.

KSP says they were contacted on May 21 after EKCC officials discovered the contraband. Cress was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center following his arrest.

According to KSP, the Department of Corrections terminated Cress effective May 22.

KSP is leading the ongoing investigation.

The Department of Corrections released the following statement: