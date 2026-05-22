KSP: Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into eastern Kentucky prison

(LEX 18) — A correctional officer at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex faces multiple charges after prison officials caught him bringing illegal narcotics into the facility, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP charged 60-year-old Joe A. Cress with Promoting Contraband in the First Degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (greater than 20 dosage units), and Official Misconduct in the First Degree.
KSP says they were contacted on May 21 after EKCC officials discovered the contraband. Cress was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center following his arrest.
According to KSP, the Department of Corrections terminated Cress effective May 22.
KSP is leading the ongoing investigation.
The Department of Corrections released the following statement:
The Department of Corrections takes aggressive steps to control contraband from entering the facilities, including but not limited to frisk searches, the use of body scanners, only allowing clear bags inside and putting them through the belt x-ray machine, and limiting the number of personal belongings that employees can bring to work, among other protocols. These requirements apply to employees of DOC, visitors, vendors, and contract employees.
The Department remains committed to protecting both inmates and correctional employees by continually evaluating and strengthening contraband prevention efforts, and has seen a significant reduction in dangerous contraband this year, including a more than 35% decrease at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.