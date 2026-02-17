KSP: Daviess County man arrested on multiple charges involving juvenile sexual abuse

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Daviess County man is facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kentucky State Police into allegations involving a juvenile.

According to KSP, 40-year-old David Rodgers was arrested on Monday evening after the investigation "revealed he was engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile through a position of special trust."

KSP says that Rodgers is charged with third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy (position of authority), first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

According to KSP, Rodgers is booked in the Daviess County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.