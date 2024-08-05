KSP: Death investigation underway in Floyd County, officials searching for suspect

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say that a death investigation is underway in Floyd County, and officials are searching for a man they say is a suspect.

According to officials, they responded to a residence on Kentucky Route 680 just before midnight on Sunday, where they found one man dead.

An initial investigation, police say, shows there was a physical altercation between 41-year-old Michael Colley and 53-year-old Patrick Shepherd, which resulted in Shepherd's death.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office, and his body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. His cause of death is under investigation.

According to officials, Colley fled the scene before first responders arrived. He is described as a white male around 6' tall and 212 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, sweatpants, and athletic shoes.

Officials say Colley should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone with information is asked to call 606-433-7711 or 911.