KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County after two people found dead from gunshot wounds

BELFRY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Pike County after officers responded to a home and found two people dead from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP troopers responded to a call about a shooting in the Belfry community on Friday. When troopers and investigators arrived at a home on State Highway 292 West, they discovered 28-year-old Jacob Adair and 38-year-old Rodney Estep deceased from what gunshot wounds.

An additional person, 28-year-old Chasity Adair was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No additional information was provided as to Adair's condition.

KSP says that three people were arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center as a result of this incident.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet, all from Cincinnati, Ohio, were each charged with attempted murder and two counts of murder (complicity), according to a release from the KSP.

An investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing at this time.

