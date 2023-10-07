Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County after two people found dead from gunshot wounds

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:19 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 18:19:08-04

BELFRY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Pike County after officers responded to a home and found two people dead from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP troopers responded to a call about a shooting in the Belfry community on Friday. When troopers and investigators arrived at a home on State Highway 292 West, they discovered 28-year-old Jacob Adair and 38-year-old Rodney Estep deceased from what gunshot wounds.

An additional person, 28-year-old Chasity Adair was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No additional information was provided as to Adair's condition.

KSP says that three people were arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center as a result of this incident.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet, all from Cincinnati, Ohio, were each charged with attempted murder and two counts of murder (complicity), according to a release from the KSP.

An investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18