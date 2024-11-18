KSP finds missing 3-month-old from Missouri at home in Graves County

HICKORY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 1 found a missing 3-month-old from Missouri at a home in Graves County on Sunday morning.

According to KSP, they received information around 10:46 a.m. from the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Missouri regarding a missing infant who was believed to be at a home in the Hickory community with their mother, who had left Missouri. KSP was informed that the infant was ordered to be in Missouri Department of Social Services custody.

After only 20 minutes, police say the infant was located safe, along with the mother, at a home in Hickory.

KSP says the infant was transferred to the care of the Missouri Department of Social Services, and the mother, identified by police as 29-year-old Taylor Roldan, was arrested and charged as a fugitive for a warrant issued by authorities in Missouri for parental kidnapping.

Roldan was lodged in the Calloway County Jail, awaiting extradition to Missouri, according to police.