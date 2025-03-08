KSP: Former juvenile correctional officer charged with criminal abuse

PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are reporting that a juvenile correctional officer has been charged with criminal abuse after an investigation determined the officer used excessive force on two male juveniles.

A release from the KSP states that 30-year-old Tyler G. Lynn from Paducah was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal abuse after the investigation determined that Lynn's use of excessive force resulted in two male juveniles sustaining arm fractures.

KSP says that KSP Post 1 received reports on Oct. 15, 2024 of two separate incidents that occurred at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center involving the officer and two juveniles.

The investigation was presented to a grand jury on Feb. 28, which resulted in the indictment of Lynn. Lynn was arrested on Thursday and taken to the McCracken County Jail, KSP says.