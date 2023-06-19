Watch Now
KSP: Foul play suspected in death of Floyd County woman, investigation underway

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 19, 2023
MARTIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Floyd County woman, and they say foul play is suspected in the case.

KSP says they were called to a home on Arkansas Creek in Floyd County on Sunday after the woman's body was found. According to their initial investigation, 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. The Floyd County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. KSP is investigating what happened.

