KSP: Foul play suspected in death of Floyd County woman, investigation underway

MARTIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Floyd County woman, and they say foul play is suspected in the case.

KSP says they were called to a home on Arkansas Creek in Floyd County on Sunday after the woman's body was found. According to their initial investigation, 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. The Floyd County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. KSP is investigating what happened.