KSP: Green County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

GREENSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State police reported on Friday that a Green County man has been arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to a release from the KSP, 35-year-old Ian Douglas from Greensburg was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home and it was discovered that he was in possession of sexually explicit images and videos of children upon a search of electronic devices.

KSP says a warrant was obtained after they received information from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Florida that a person was "electronically attempting to gain possession of possible child sexual abuse material in their jurisdiction." The CCSO then traced the IP address to Green County, Kentucky.

The search was then conducted and in addition to the images and videos, detectives also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Douglas' home.

Douglas has been charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12 but less than 18, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.