KSP: Harlan County man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a Harlan County man has been arrested on child sexual exploitation offenses following an investigation.

According to KSP, 33-year-old Dustin Murphy was taken into custody on March 13 around 6:00 p.m. as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says their Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering a suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation, according to KSP, resulted in an interview at a residence in Coldiron, where "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination."

Murphy was arrested and charged with one count of promoting a minor in a sexual performance and one count of third-degree sodomy.

KSP says Murphy is booked in the Harlan County Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.

